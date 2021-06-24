OPP recover 2 of 7 stolen Lakeshore beagles 'abandoned' by suspect

Ontario Provincial Police have located two beagles reported stolen from a Lakeshore property nearly three weeks ago — but five remain missing.

A police release says the two beagles were found in separate areas in Windsor on Wednesday after being "abandoned" by the suspect or suspects.

The seven dogs were reported missing from a property on Lions Club Road on June 5.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or get in touch anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

The theft occurred amid allegations of animal mistreatment on the property from some members of the nearby community.

The owner of the stolen beagles is the animal control officer for Tecumseh and LaSalle. The thefts prompted the town of Tecumseh to release a statement regarding the condition of the outdoor kennel site where the beagles had been before they were taken.

Laura Moy, director of corporate services and a clerk, said two inspectors with the Ontario Animal Protection Centre had visited the kennel site and found them to be in an "acceptable condition, as well as the dogs."