Labour Day in Windsor: What's open and closed

The malls are open for any last minute back-to-school shopping, buses are on a holiday schedule and outdoor pools are closed for the season.

Here's what you need to know about what's open and closed on the Labour Day holiday in Windsor.

What's open

Transit Windsor buses are running, but service will be a Sunday/holiday schedule.

Some retail stores, as well as Tecumseh Mall (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Devonshire Mall (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), are open.

The 211 call centre, which provides information about community and social services, will be operating on Labour Day.

The Homelessness and Housing Help Hub downtown will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lakeview Park Marina is open.

What's closed