Labour Day in Windsor: What's open and closed
Here's a quick look at what will be open on the Sept. 5 Labour Day holiday in Windsor.
Outdoor pools are closing for the season; malls open for back-to-school shopping
The malls are open for any last minute back-to-school shopping, buses are on a holiday schedule and outdoor pools are closed for the season.
Here's what you need to know about what's open and closed on the Labour Day holiday in Windsor.
What's open
- Transit Windsor buses are running, but service will be a Sunday/holiday schedule.
- Some retail stores, as well as Tecumseh Mall (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Devonshire Mall (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), are open.
- The 211 call centre, which provides information about community and social services, will be operating on Labour Day.
- The Homelessness and Housing Help Hub downtown will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Lakeview Park Marina is open.
What's closed
- There will be no garbage or recycling and public drop-off and household chemical waste depots will be closed. If your pickup day was Monday, it will go ahead on Tuesday.
- If you need to call 311, the Customer Contact Centre will be closed Monday but re-opening Tuesday.
- All Windsor Public Library Branches will be closed.
- Outdoor pools are closed for the season and there is no lifeguard staffing at Sandpoint Beach.
- Adventure Bay Family Water Park is closed.
- All community centres and arenas are closed, along with pools at the WFCU Centre and Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre.
- Service Canada and Service Ontario locations won't be operating.
- Parking enforcement ticket payment offices will be closed, but tickets can still be paid through the city's website.
- Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House are closed this Monday as per their usual schedule.
