Windsor Labour Day 2018: What's open, what's closed

Here's what will be open and closed in Windsor on Monday, Sept. 3.

No 311 and 211

The 311 service won't be offered on Monday. But as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, you'll be able to call it once again.

The 211 Call Centre will be open 24 hours on Monday to serve residents throughout Windsor and Essex County.

Garbage collection

There won't be any garbage collection on Monday. And that means collection will shift by a day for the rest of the week as a result.

Transit Windsor

The city's buses, along with its Tunnel Bus, will operate on the Sunday/holiday schedule.

Schedules and route maps are available online at www.citywindsor.ca/transitwindsor.

The Customer Service Office at 300 Chatham St. W. is open regular hours on Monday from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.

The sales office at 3700 North Service Rd. E. will be closed.

Library hours

All local library branches will be closed on Monday. Regular hours will resume Tuesday.

Parks and Rec

All community centres and all customer care centres will be closed with the exception of scheduled rentals on Monday.

Outdoor pools will be open from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sandpoint Beach will be open 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. — weather permitting.

All indoor pools will be closed with the exception of the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre, which is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Adventure Bay water park will also be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Labour Day.

The Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations are normally closed on Mondays and will remain closed.

Parking enforcement

There will be no parking enforcement on Monday and municipal ticket payment offices will be closed.

No beer and no banking

All of the city's LCBO and The Beer Store locations will be closed on Labour Day.

BMO, CIBC, RBC, Scotiabank and TD banks will close all local branches on Monday.

All Windsor Family Credit Union offices will be closed Sunday and Monday.

Where to shop

Devonshire Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Labour Day.

The Windsor Crossing outlet mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tecumseh Mall will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.