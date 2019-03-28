Windsor kung fu instructor on Sunshine List

Kung fu instructor may be one of the more unusual job titles on the Ontario Sunshine List.

The public sector salary list came out this week and even though most of associate professor Edwin Tam's salary comes from his work in the University of Windsor engineering department, he's listed as "Associate Professor, Kung Fu Instructor" on the list.

Tam teaches kung fu through the campus recreation program.

"It's outside of my regular duties," said Tam. "I'm just hired on a campus rec instructor like anyone else."

Tam's been training in kung fu since 1994 in the style called Wing Chun — the same style Bruce Lee first trained in.

"There's a much deeper history than Bruce Lee, but he popularized it," said Tam.

Robert Downey Jr. also trains in the same style of kung fu, and the same style's can be seen in the Star Wars: Rogue One movie.

"The vast majority of my pay does not come from Wing Chun," said Tam. "It's really just a pittance, maybe just a few hundred dollars."

Tam's been teaching kung fu through the University of Windsor's campus recreation program since 2003.

The job title shows up on the Sunshine List because all capacities in which Tam is associated with the University of Windsor are listed. Tam didn't notice he was listed that way until CBC News brought it to his attention.

"It's not very much pay, to be honest. It's a passion for the martial art," said Tam, adding that sometimes his students from the engineering department take his classes.

"We have a running joke that it's the only time you can hit your teacher."