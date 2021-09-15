'She was a woman of action.' Community grieves loss of Kingsville mother, wife and volunteer

People in Kingsville, Ont., are grieving the loss of a life cut short by a sudden and tragic incident earlier this month.

Evelyn Greenwood, 69, was hit and killed by a truck in her front yard, while she was raking her lawn to put down grass seed.

During her funeral, held on Sept. 11, 2021 at Leamington United Mennonite Church, Pastor David Dyck said Greenwood was a woman of faith.

"I believe there is an unfinished legacy Evelyn has left us with. A legacy of faith," Pastor Dyck said.

'A tremendous shock'

Earlier this month, OPP released information about a fatal collision in Kingsville.

Police said the victim was hit in her own front yard while she was gardening with her husband, Kevin Greenwood, nearby.

"It was a tremendous shock," Dyck said.

Corynn Billing, Greenwood's daughter, described her mother as a funny and lively woman who dedicated herself to the community by volunteering. She said her mother liked to help people who were not seen, yet she never wanted to be in the spotlight herself.

Kevin Greenwood (left) and Evelyn Greenwood (right) had been married for 37 years. They had three children together and we highly active in their community. (Submitted by Kevin Greenwood)

Greenwood had been working on a peace garden at Leamington United Mennonite Church when she died. It was meant to be enjoyed by the entire community.

Ryan Pickford, Greenwood's son, said his mom was an "ideas person."

"She had the attitude that there was an answer to every challenge. It was just her way of doing things," Pickford said.

"The life story of my mom is one of many chapters, some of which are not yet written and not yet lived. It's up to those of us who knew her and loved her to carry on what she meant to us as a family and as a community."

WATCH | Ryan Pickford delivers speech about Evelyn Greenwood's impact on her family and community

"When mom hugged you, there was love and purpose behind it," Ryan Pickford said. 2:15 Ryan Pickford speaks on behalf of his family at his mother, Evelyn Greenwood's funeral. 2:15

'Her faith anchored her'

Greenwood, along with her husband Kevin, volunteered at numerous places in their community such as the Mennonite community thrift store, Mennonite long term care home, the Mennonite Disaster Services and her church, the Leamington United Mennonite Church.

"She was love and action. She was faith and action," Dyck said. "She expressed her faith through her actions, through her attitudes but it was her faith that grounded her."

The pastor described her as someone who was extremely active, loving, compassionate and forward-thinking. He said Greenwood saw the lighter side of life, had a cheerful spirit and faced challenges with a good attitude.

"She was a hopeful person. Someone who saw possibilities. Challenges yes, you know, she faced reality but she always did it with hope," he said.