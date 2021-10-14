Kingsville council gives unanimous support to motion seeking review of E.L.K. Energy

Kingsville council is going to request a review of E.L.K. Energy's services after a motion was unanimously supported Tuesday.

E.L.K. Energy is an electrical utility provider owned by the town of Essex that services Kingsville and Lakeshore as well as other communities in the area and is supplied by Hydro One.

Coun. Kimberly DeYong moved the motion which asks the town of Essex to require E.L.K. to "embark on a comprehensive review of supply of electricity, why its supply is unreliable, why E.L.K. is unresponsive to customer complaints and concerns."

The motion also said if a "satisfactory resolution" doesn't come about within four months, council should look into other ways to hold E.L.K. accountable, suggesting the possibility of a complaint to the Ontario Energy Board.

"I've heard about the hydro concerns since I've been on council, which is about three years," DeYong said in an interview Thursday afternoon.

"In December of last year, we had E.L.K. to the council table to talk about some of the concerns, and I've got to say the complaints have only increased. So, you know, in response to the community what I'm hearing from the community, that's kind of where this resolution came from."

It's a bit of a strongly worded resolution that expresses the frustration. — Coun. Kimberly DeYong

Complaints against E.L.K. and Hydro One aren't uncommon in the area.

In August, people in Harrow raised concerns about spotty service and frequent power flickers, which had damaged or broken appliances and wreaked havoc on businesses.

DeYong said the complaints she is hearing are much of the same.

She said not long before starting the process of getting the motion passed, there was a day where the hydro went down for a good part of the day, impacting businesses that couldn't process payments.

Coun. Kimberly DeYong introduced the motion that passed with unanimous consent at the Kingsville council meeting Tuesday. (CBC)

The pandemic has also made people more reliant on hydro at home.

"I think more and more people are working from home doing school, from home," she said.

"When your hydro goes, you lose your internet, you lose your your connection to work."

DeYong said at that meeting in December, E.L.K.'s representatives said they weren't aware of many complaints about service.

From then on, she said, DeYong and a few other councillors directed constituents to bring their complaints to the company as well as Kingsville council.

CBC did reach out to E.L.K. and the Town of Essex for comment, but have not heard back at the time of this publication.

Unianimous support

DeYong's motion got the support of the entire council, but that was expected for her.

"All of our council members are responsive to all of our residents, and I'm sure they're all hearing the same concerns that I am, so I wasn't surprised at all," she said.

"I do admit that the wording is harsh. It's a bit of a strongly worded resolution that expresses the frustration. And so it also has action component to it."

That action is what comes next, she said.

"Four months' time is the timeline that we've put on the resolution to look for some kind of a resolution from the town of Essex," she said.

"And if that isn't done in a satisfactory way, then we've asked our administration to come back with some kind of further next steps."More from CBC Windsor: