Windsor kidney specialist has doctor's licence revoked, fined $250K

The Ontario College of Physicians and Surgeons has revoked the licence of a Windsor doctor and ordered him to pay a $250,000 fine.

Dr. Albert Kadri of Windsor, Ont. (The Kidney Foundation of Canada)

The college said Dr. Albert Kadri "committed professional misconduct" and that he was "incompetent" stemming from objections to changes of Windsor Regional Hospital's renal program.

It's alleged Kadri showed "disgrasceful, dishonourable' and disruptive behaviour — and did not follow hospital policies that affected patients in a negative way — according to conclusions drawn by the college.

"We are of the view that the only penalty that will protect the public is revocation," the college determined, in a document released July 13, 2023.

Until June 2018, Kadri held privileges at the Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) in addition to managing a private practice. He was the chief of medicine and director of the WRH renal program from around 2010 until he resign the position in June 2015.