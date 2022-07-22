A perfect match: Woman donates life-saving kidney to husband
Couple told it was unlikely they'd be a match
Despite being told by doctors that it was unlikely she'd be a compatible kidney donor for her husband, Aimee Omstead decided to check.
To the couple's surprise, Omstead was a perfect match for her husband George Egglezos, who was diagnosed with kidney disease 15 years ago.
"My wife's pretty amazing. She's had a life of giving and wanting to help people and it took a while just to finally agree to it," Egglezos said.
"It's a tough decision to let somebody do that for you and I'm really grateful that she did."
The couple underwent surgery in May and have been at home in Ruthven recovering with their four children close by.
LISTEN: The couple spoke to CBC's Windsor Morning about their experience
Three years ago, the couple found out that Egglezos would require a transplant, but another medical challenge came up before then.
In 2021, Egglezos needed to have heart surgery, which further delayed the kidney transplant.
After he recovered, the couple started the donation process to find out if Omstead was a match.
Part of this process, according to Omstead, is figuring out if their bloods would mix together to ensure that the kidney wouldn't be rejected by Egglezos's body. They soon found out that Egglezos' blood mixed with Omstead's.
"We were, in essence, a perfect match," she said.
The surgery itself, Egglezos said, brought them closer together and allowed him to have someone to go through the process with.
Omstead told CBC News that she hopes their story convinces more people to sign up for organ donation. Had she not been a match for Egglezos, she said it's likely he would have been on a five-year long wait list.
"It's been three years of health issues with their dad and with COVID hanging over us, it's been a really tough three years and we're all moving forward cautiously," Omstead said of how the family is coping.
"For the first time we're planning for a future."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?