Cops make arrest, hunt for second suspect in Windsor kidnapping case

Police have made one arrest, and continue to hunt for another suspect, in a kidnapping investigation in Windsor.

Officers were called to a variety store on Strabane Avenue near Riverside Drive East for 'trouble unknown' last Thursday around 3 p.m. That's when police say they learned of a man being forced into a vehicle, and brought to a house where he was able to escape and contact the authorities.

Upon further investigation police say the alleged victim arranged to meet another man in the area of Wyandotte Street East and Lawrence Road. That's when it's alleged the victim got into a vehicle with two men inside and was threatened and forced to head to another residence.

Police say all three men knew each other and that they've arrested one of the two suspects.

21-year-old Blake Carter of Windsor is charged with kidnapping, robbery, forcible confinement, uttering a death threat and two counts of breach of probation.

The other accused is a 25-year-old Essex County man who police are still trying to hunt down. Anthony Pompa is wanted on a warrant for kidnapping, robbery, forcible confinement and uttering a death threat.