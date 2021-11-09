Windsor mom 'overwhelmed with joy' after reuniting with kids abducted by their father in 2019

A Windsor, Ont., woman has been reunited with two of her children, two years after they were abducted by their father and taken to Lebanon.

Khawla Khalifa said Dina, 7, and Fawzi, 10, arrived at Toronto's Pearson Airport Sunday night.

"It's indescribable. It's something I've been dreaming about, you know, for the past two and a half years and I can't even explain with words," Khalifa said.

"I'm overwhelmed with joy, I'm so happy that they're home, they're home with us."

In 2019 Achraf Zeidan took his two children to Lebanon, despite the fact he was not to leave Essex County with them. A court had granted custody to his ex-wife Khawla Khalifa.

Earlier this year Khalifa sued Zeidan, members of his family and Egyptair for $10 million for their alleged roles in the abduction of two of her children in 2019.

Khalifa says Global Affairs Canada was instrumental in arranging travel documents and making travel arrangements for the return of the kids, who she said will need time to adjust. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

On Monday she said the children were returned to her under an agreement reached with the parties.

"We were able to come to an agreement with the parities and the outcome of that was the kids coming home just last night," she said.

'They're happy to be home'

Khalifa said Global Affairs Canada was instrumental in arranging travel documents and making travel arrangements for the return of the kids, who she said will need time to adjust.

"They're happy to be home. They're going to need some time to adjust and we're going to need some time to adjust as well but, you know, I don't doubt their resilience at all," she said.

"They've been through something that I don't think anybody could understand. We'll get through this together. We are going to take it day by day. I told my son today, 'We have the rest of our lives to work through this.' The only way now is forward so we're going to work on that and we'll take it day by day," Khalifa added.