Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Windsor today to meet with auto workers, students
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is headed to Windsor today for a series of events and appearances.
Trudeau will be in the city today
According to his official itinerary, Trudeau will meet with university students in the morning and auto workers in the afternoon.
He will also receive a tour of an auto plant, and take questions from the media.
In the evening, Trudeau is hosting a fundraiser for the Liberal Party.
More to come.
