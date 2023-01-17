Content
Windsor

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Windsor today to meet with auto workers, students

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is headed to Windsor today for a series of events and appearances.

Trudeau will be in the city today

A man with a mic in front of him, with a red and white background.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers a keynote address on the Canada-Mexico relationship and North American competitiveness at the Centro University in Mexico City, Mexico, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

According to his official itinerary, Trudeau will meet with university students in the morning and auto workers in the afternoon.

He will also receive a tour of an auto plant, and take questions from the media.

In the evening, Trudeau is hosting a fundraiser for the Liberal Party.

