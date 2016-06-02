'Not a good fit': Windsor's looked at hosting the Junos before

A local musician thinks the Junos should come to Windsor, but when the city looked into it before it didn't seem like a good fit.

Drummer Jeff Burrows posted the idea on Twitter and it quickly took off. He said he thinks Windsor would make an excellent host city.

"With all of the excitement with the Junos, I just got to thinking Windsor has that much more to offer than even London as far as I'm concerned," said Burrows.

Gordon Orr, CEO with Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island said Windsor has looked at hosting the awards ceremony before, but that it "wasn't a fit" at the time.

"The venue size was the primary [problem]," said Orr. "At the time, the seat size was not manageable."

The Canadian music award show is almost 50 years old, running in some capacity since 1970. This year's ceremonies are in London, Ont. and is hosted by Sarah McLachlan. London won the bid to host with a $1.7 million deal. Saskatoon and Quebec City also attempted bids, but couldn't top London's pricetag.

"Whenever you host an event of any size or scope you look at the economic benefit," said Orr. London is expecting about $12 million in positive economic impact from hosting this year's event.

Burrows doesn't want London to "take this the wrong way" but said between the casino, downtown nightlife and the riverfront, there's nothing in London to compare to Windsor.

"At the end of the day it should come down to what the city has to offer. A venue such as the Colosseum which hosts 5,000 people and the production value built in, it seems like a no-brainer to me," said Burrows. "It's worth that push."

Orr said just because hosting the Junos was looked at before doesn't mean it can't be looked at again.

"It's not that we don't want to host it here," said Orr. "You have to make sure you have a venue of proper size and scope."

Capacity for this week's Junos in London is about 10,000 people, but Burrows said at the Junos he's been to, there's always a last-minute scramble to fill the seats.

CBC was unable to confirm the seating capability required for a Junos bid.

The <a href="https://twitter.com/TheJUNOAwards?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheJUNOAwards</a> should REALLY consider coming to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Windsor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Windsor</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ontario?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ontario</a> in the near future. <a href="https://twitter.com/CaesarsWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CaesarsWindsor</a> would blow any production across the country out of the water! How can I help?! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/am800cklw?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@am800cklw</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CTVWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CTVWindsor</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TheWindsorStar?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheWindsorStar</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BlackburnEssex?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BlackburnEssex</a> <a href="https://t.co/ROTZnQOfwf">pic.twitter.com/ROTZnQOfwf</a> —@Burrowsdrums

"It's a wonderful thing to host," said Orr about the event. He doesn't think Windsor would have a problem selling tickets.

"The real issue is do you have the venue to host it, the proper facility infrastructure for the proponent. The Junos aren't going to pick a location that isn't suitable to their needs."

Orr said he'll get ahold of a bid document and take a look at what's required.

Burrows is heading on tour with his band, but he wants to have conversations with the right people after he's back.

"Let's put together a team and pursue this. I don't see any reason why not."

Saskatoon, Sask. is putting together a bid to host the 2020 Juno Awards.