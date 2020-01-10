Windsor unemployment rate increased to 7.5% in December 2019

Windsor's unemployment rate increased to 7.5 per cent in December 2019, representing a 0.5 per cent increased compared to November 2019.

According to numbers released by Statistics Canada on Friday, approximately 13,500 Windsorites are unemployed.

With a logged population of approximately 297,300, roughly 167,000 Windsor residents are employed, representing an employment rate of 56.2 per cent.

Approximately 180,700 residents were part of Windsor's overall labour in December 2019.

According to Stats Can, Ontario added approximately 25,000 jobs last month, decreasing the unemployment rate to 5.3 per cent.

Canada added approximately 35,000 jobs in December 2019. The end of year unemployment rate of 5.6 per cent was the same as in December 2018.