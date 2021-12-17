Windsor man, 22, sentenced for manslaughter following guilty plea

A Windsor man was sentenced to a seven-year prison term Thursday, in connection to a homicide dating back to 2020.

Jassee Yalda, now 22, was charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Defence lawyer Evan Weber confirmed to CBC News Yalda was sentenced in the Superior Court in Windsor to a seven-year prison term for manslaughter.

Yalda pleaded guilty to the lesser charge.

The term will be less 28.5 months pre-sentence custody. Yalda has been in custody for 19 months, which was enhanced to 28.5 months, said Weber.

A judge also ordered Yalda to submit a DNA sample to a database, and is banned from owning any weapons.