Windsor man, 22, sentenced for manslaughter following guilty plea

A Superior Court judge sentenced Jassee Yalda to a seven-year prison term on Thursday. (Jason Viau/CBC )

A Windsor man was sentenced to a seven-year prison term Thursday, in connection to a homicide dating back to 2020. 

Jassee Yalda, now 22, was charged with one count of first-degree murder. 

Defence lawyer Evan Weber confirmed to CBC News Yalda was sentenced in the Superior Court in Windsor to a seven-year prison term for manslaughter. 

Yalda pleaded guilty to the lesser charge. 

The term will be less 28.5 months pre-sentence custody. Yalda has been in custody for 19 months, which was enhanced to 28.5 months, said Weber. 

A judge also ordered Yalda to submit a DNA sample to a database, and is banned from owning any weapons. 

