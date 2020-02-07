Windsor tops Canadian jobless rate at 8.3%

Windsor has the highest jobless rate out of any municipality in Canada, according to the latest Statistics Canada figures.

StatsCan's January 2020 employment data sets Windsor's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate at 8.3 per cent.

Edmonton — Alberta's capital and the second-largest city in the province — came in at a close second place in January 2020, with an unemployment rate of 8.2 per cent.

Windsor's January 2020 unemployment numbers show a 0.8 per cent increase from December 2019's 7.5 per cent figure.

Translated into more understandable numbers, Stats Can's latest figures show approximately 15,000 unemployed people living in Windsor.

In terms of overall labour force, Stats Can's numbers show Windsor lost approximately 200 jobs between December and January, logging 180,500 jobs in December 2019, but 180,300 jobs in January 2020.

Ontario's overall unemployment rate was steady at 5.4 per cent, showing no increase or decrease compared to December 2019.

Ontario's labour force numbers slightly increased compared to December 2019, going from 7.95 million jobs to 7.97 million jobs in January 2020.

Canada's overall January 2020 unemployment rate also sat steady at 5.7 per cent, showing no change compared to last month.

Likewise, the national labour force remained steady at around 20.28 million employed Canadians.

Newfoundland and Labrador currently has the highest unemployment rate of any Canadian province at 11.7 per cent.

British Columbia enjoys the lowest unemployment rate of any Canadian province, 4.8 per cent, even beating the national average.

Victoria has the lowest unemployment rate of any Canadian city, as well as the lowest unemployment rate of any provincial capital in Canada.