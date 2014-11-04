Old Windsor jail officially sold 'as is'

The former Windsor Jail was officially sold Monday.

The building and parking lot was sold 'as is' for a market value of $150,000.

According to Infrastructure Ontario, the process was "open and competitive."

"The agreement clears the way for potential new uses for the property," said Ian McConachie, senior communications advisor for Infrastructure Ontario.

"The government avoids significant costs associated with annual maintenance and operating expenses."

The purchaser has requested for their identity to remain private, and Ward 2 Coun. Fabio Costante has no idea what the buyer plans to do.

"I think they're going to determine first the practicality of the jail site," said Costante. "They're also very much restricted by the heritage conservation district and so what they can and can't do will be somewhat restricted."

The property was designated as the Sandwich Heritage Conservation District in 2012. The sale includes an administrative building and the Mackenzie Hall parking lot.

Costante hopes the neighbourhood will have a say on what happens to the property.

"I'm hopeful they're going to consult with the community," said Costante, adding that negotiating the use of the Mackenzie Hall parking lot would be a priority.