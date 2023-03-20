A Windsor jail guard spoke out about racial discrimination. His case took years — and cost him much more
Iosko Assenov's grievance process took nearly six years to resolve
When Iosko Assenov got hired as a correctional officer at the Southwest Detention Centre, he felt like he had arrived.
Soon though, he says, he found himself the target of discrimination.
He filed a formal grievance, a process that's claimed nearly six years of his life.
Assenov says it's been more destructive than the events that led to his complaint.
His fight ended in a settlement, but it also took him to dark places.
CBC Windsor producer Sonya Varma brings us this story about how he survived.
LISTEN: Correcting Corrections
CBC contacted the Ministry of the Solicitor General for a comment on Assenov's grievance process. It says it does not publicly comment on human resources matters.
The Ontario Public Service Employees Union did not provide a response to a request for comment.