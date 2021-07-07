Is it pasta or fish n' chips? Which Euro Cup team has the best dish?
Which dish is loved by most? Pasta or Fish n' Chips? To guess which team most Windsorites are rooting for during the Euro Cup finals, CBC Windsor wanted to know which team has the best cultural dish.
A lot is at stake as Italy and England fight it out for the Euro Cup championship Sunday. In the lead up to this final match, it became clear to CBC Windsor that many of you love soccer and the Euro Cup semi finals are reason to celebrate!
On Tuesday, Erie Street patios were packed with Italy fans as they beat Spain 4 to 2 on penalties. The same energy was seen on Wednesday July 7 when England beat Denmark 2 to 1, also on a penalty.
To get a sense of which team Windsorites are rooting for, we asked which dish you prefer: pasta or fish n'chips? Watch to see the results.
The final game will is Sunday.
With files by Darrin Di Carlo
