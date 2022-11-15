Windsorites' thoughts with Istanbul following fatal bombing

People in Windsor with Turkish ties are feeling concerned for the people in Istanbul in wake of a deadly bombing over the weekend.

Muntasser Taha, who works at the restaurant Maison Istanbul, spoke with a friend who was in Taksim Square when the blast occurred.

"Everybody was crying," Taha recalled the friend telling him. "They tried to put flowers everywhere."

A bomb exploded in Istanbul on Sunday on a thoroughfare that leads to Taksim Square, a popular tourist destination. Six people died and several dozen were wounded.

Turkish police said Monday they have detained a Syrian woman with suspected links to Syrian Kurdish militants.

Taha said that as an Iraqi, he knows what the Turkish people are going through.

"I heard bombs every day in Iraq for 15 years," he said. "I feel so bad for them and I hope everything is OK in Turkey."

Muntasser Taha, who works at Maison Istanbul. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Couple was in the area the day before

Windsor couple Chris Edwards and Elaine Weeks spent the last two weeks in Istanbul as part of a six-month tour of the world. They were on the thoroughfare the day before the blast.

"I felt uncomfortable," he said. "I always feel uncomfortable in big crowds. It's unavoidable in Istanbul."

Elaine Weeks and Chris Edwards were in Istanbul as part of a global six-month tour. (Submitted by Chris Edwards)

Weeks said the streets were very crowded the day before the blast, so much so that they "kept ducking down side streets."

The next day, they only realized an explosion happened after a friend messaged them, asking if they were alright.

"We went to two places that night, in that street for dinner and dessert," said Weeks.

Edwards added that they were "a little bit freaked out" on Sunday.

Edwards and Weeks noticed that the streets were crowded again on Monday. They feel Istanbul residents are undeterred by what happened.

"They're going to live their life and not let these terrible acts define how they are going to live," Edwards said.

Weeks added that it made them feel better seeing the streets filled with people.

"We were going to hide out in our apartment and we just said, 'No, let's go out,'" she said. "Then we did and we're glad we did that."