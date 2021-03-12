Windsor's Isolation and Recovery Centre for migrant workers gets new federal funding to stay open

Windsor's Isolation and Recovery Centre for agri-farm workers will continue to operate for the next year using $17.8 million in funding from the federal government.

Canada's minister of health Patty Hajdu and Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk announced the new funding for the 125-room site Tuesday. The news comes as more migrant workers continue to arrive in Windsor-Essex amid the province's third wave of COVID-19.

"Having this isolation and recovery centre for 12 months really provides a sense of relief and tremendous support for our local stakeholders especially on the healthcare side," Kusmierczyk told CBC News Tuesday.

"Most importantly it protects the health and safety of our community and protects the health and safety of our temporary foreign workers, which is really critical."

The funding is being provided by the Public Health Agency of Canada under the Safe Voluntary Isolation Sites Program, which the city applied to in December. The centre was previously funded by Public Safety Canada.

Funding will be available starting April 1.

Before this announcement, the Isolation and Recovery Centre (IRC) was at risk of closing if continued funding didn't come through. In February, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens put pressure on the federal government to pick up the tab as he said the city itself couldn't shoulder the financial burden.

At the time, the different levels of government squabbled over who should foot the bill, with the federal government noting that the province needed to come to the table and offer support.

It's unclear where the IRC is located in Windsor, but it is currently being run by the Canadian Red Cross.

"The federal government has been there for this community and will continue to be there for as long as it takes and that's the message that we've received from our partners in Ottawa," Kusmierczyk said.

More to come.