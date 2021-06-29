A Windsor-Essex student is thrilled to hear the provincial government is investing $300,000 toward initiatives to combat Islamophobia within the school system.

On Tuesday, Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced the province is collaborating with community partners to pay for initiatives that support Muslim students and families, including training for teachers, support for students, and digital resources for parents.

"I feel like it is a great thing," said Yousef Kolilat, a Grade 12 student at Riverside Secondary School.

Kolilat said he is disgusted by the number of Islamophobic incidents he's heard about recently.

"We are all humans. There is no need to go on hating people for their race, at all," said Kolilat.

The funding announcement comes weeks after four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. were killed, and a child was injured, by a man police said was motivated by hate.

According to Statistics Canada, hate crimes have risen in Canada, with a nine per cent increase in anti-Muslim attacks in 2019, compared to the previous year.

“We think that education is one of the most important ways for us to combat Islamophobia and all forms of discrimination as a whole,” said Rama Musharbash-Kovasci. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Kolilat said he and his mother have experienced incidents of Islamophobia since he first moved to Canada as a child through offensive language, rude gestures and negative comments about his mother's hijab.

"People have even stuck the middle finger at her for just simply being. And it's honestly disgusting to see," said Kolilat. "But like, she's a very strong woman and I'm very proud of that, but I almost feel scared when she goes out into the open."

Funding to cover myths and misconceptions

Lecce said that it's unacceptable that Muslim students continue to face discrimination at school, and in communities across the country.

"That is why we are investing and partnering with community leaders — who are leading this effort— to counter racism and better support Ontario's Muslim students and their families," he said in a statement.

The majority of the funding — $225,000 — will go to the Muslim Association of Canada to create digital resources for educators, students and parents to raise awareness about Islamophobia. These resources will cover topics such as Islamic practices, values and misconceptions, root causes of Islamophobia and ways to help end Islamophobia, racism and discrimination.

Ontario is also providing $75,000 to the National Council of Canadian Muslims to facilitate outreach and engagement with Muslim parents and families, with a focus on newcomer communities.

"We think that education is one of the most important ways for us to combat Islamophobia and all forms of discrimination as a whole," said Rama Musharbash-Kovasci, community ambassador for the Windsor Essex County District School Board (WECDSB).

"I think the message of peace, the message of accepting each other and just to dispel the myths and misconceptions that people may have about Islam, is important."

Musharbash-Kovasci hopes the Muslim Association of Canada will help support the key messages the WECDSB puts forward into the school system including acceptance and welcoming of multiple faiths.

Kolilat said he would like to see the funding go toward educating students on the history of Islam and its traditions.

"I think they should know the reasons as to why we do the things that we do, because if they get to see our perspective and what we celebrate and what we do, maybe they'll start to understand," said Kolilat.