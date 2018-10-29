The violence that took place at the Pittsburgh synagogue this past weekend could have happened in Canada, said the Windsor Islamic Association.

"Everyone is from somewhere, and we have to realize that hatred doesn't get you anywhere," said Sinan Yasarlar, spokesperson for WIA.

"We have to stand as one."

On Oct. 27, a gunman opened fire at the Tree of Life synagogue, killing 11 and injuring six. Robert Gregory Bowers, 46, is accused of the crime and faces 36 charges, including criminal homicide and ethnic intimidation.

Sinan Yasarlar from the Muslim Islamic Association says this kind of violence cannot be tolerated. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Yasarlar said the kinds of violence like this shooting, and other ones in the United States, are indirectly attributable to the president and his "talks about hate."

"[The people who commit these crimes] feed on this rhetoric. And this rhetoric has been going on through Donald Trump's campaign and through his presidency, which is shocking," he said.

"I believe the president has to come out more firm than they did."

The mosque is holding a vigil for those affected by the shooting Monday night, alongside with the local Jewish community.