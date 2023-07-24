Windsor Islamic Association, school board have 'constructive meeting' after Pride flag protests

The Windsor Islamic Association (WIA) says it's had a "constructive meeting" with the local public school board after the majority of students at a local school — some connected to a mosque — were absent the day the Pride flag was raised.

Some families who attend the Windsor Mosque also send their kids to Northwood, a public elementary school about 200 metres down the road. A large number of students were absent at Northwood and other schools on June 1, part of what appeared to be a Canada-wide protest associated with the Campaign Life Coalition.

The WIA told CBC News this week that it subsequently met with the school principal and superintendent.

"We are happy to report that the school and the board have taken steps to address some of the concerns brought forward by the parents and students. We trust that the school board will continue to work diligently to address the remaining concerns," said Zaid Khan, WIA media director.

They didn't elaborate on the specifics of those concerns.

Elton Robinson is the founder of the Windsor group Parents for Parents' Rights. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Elton Robinson, founder of the local Parents for Parents' Rights group, said he's also met with the imam at the Windsor Mosque last week. Robinson said he recently heard about the group and the two discussed mutual concerns about things going on in school.

"I think it showed on June 1 that it's not just a small minority of right-wing bigots," said Robinson.

Robinson created his group because of the Greater Essex County District School Board's (GECDSB) gender expression policy. The policy, which has been in effect since 2016, states that students at any age can use a different name, gender or pronouns at school without the parents' knowledge.

It's one of the issues that prompted duelling protests last month outside of the board office.

But what happened at Northwood last month is now gaining attention again.

Audio recording exposes teacher

True North, an independent online media outlet, released audio that appears to be taken by a student at that school where a teacher expresses "disgust" that so many of them were absent from school when the Pride flag was being raised.

CBC News has not been able to independently verify the authenticity of the recording.

The audio appears to depict a teacher saying the statement made by skipping school amounts to hatred and was "incredibly disgusting." Students, some of whom said they're Muslim, can be heard saying they aren't being hateful. Instead, they said their religion doesn't allow them to support LGBTQ people.

In an emailed statement , the GECDSB said it was made aware of this incident when it happened in early June. A spokesperson said administration reached out to staff, students and community members to ensure "their well-being."

Principal apologizes to families

The board sent out a letter was to parents, apologizing about the incident. It said inappropriate comments were made that "do not reflect the values of acceptance [and] inclusion."

"As stated in the letter, diversity and a sense of belonging enrich students' learning experiences, and we are committed to ensuring that all students and families are represented positively in our schools. We cannot comment on personnel matters relating to any staff member, but this incident is being addressed internally," said GECDSB communications officer Madeline McEachern.

Superintendent of education Clara Howitt tells CBC News she cannot confirm if the teacher is still at the school or in the same classroom. However, the board said "this incident is being addressed internally."

Support for Pride flag

The board overall asserted its support for the Pride flag and LGBTQ rights last month.

"We care about everyone and their rights to freedom, security and safety," said Erin Kelly, director of education, in a statement on the website.

The president of the Windsor Pride board said in June that he was surprised so many students were out of school.

"It does send a message to the 2SLGBTQ students that attend most schools that the school isn't behind them and that their peers and the family members in their community are not supportive of their identities," he said.

"Windsor-Essex has such a strong community and some amazing services led by some amazing individuals, and so I am surprised about the number."