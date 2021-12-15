Hundreds will be a little warmer this year thanks to Windsor Islamic Association annual drive

A few years ago, Zaid Khan approached a woman on Ouellette Avenue in downtown Windsor, Ont., who needed help.

"She was in a wheelchair and you could tell she was clearly in some distress. She was shaking and her face just seemed frozen," he said.

"I had a little shawl I had in the back in my car, and I wrapped it around her and tucked it in to her wheelchair, and that was the best I could do at the time."

That experience, said Khan, made him think about all the other people in the community who are cold and need help.

He started to approach his immediate friends and family, taking up donations of winter wear that could be handed out in the community.

The immediate circle grew to include the Windsor Islamic Association, and the Keep Us Warm project was born.

"I realized when you set out to seek to do good and to help others that very quickly people around you want to join, want to help and take part," said Khan.

"It's really a wholesome and beautiful process."

This year, Khan said, more than 1,000 people will benefit from the annual drive.

Usually they collect used coats and winter wear but due to the pandemic are taking monetary donations to buy new goods, including hygiene products.

For Khan, that one moment a few Decembers ago has paid off.

"For me personally, my social good journey has had quite a large effect on my life," he said.

"It's really inspired me not to put off any opportunity to do good and help people."

For more information on Keep Us Warm, visit the Windsor Islamic Association's website here.

