Windsor Iraqi delegation to address UN Forum on Minority Issues

Members of the Windsor-based Iraqi Canadian Group Organization (ICGO) are set to attend the United Nations Forum on Minority Issues later this month.

President of the group Khassan Saka says he was thrilled when he was asked to address the conference in Geneva, Switzerland.

"Every word … will make a difference," he said.

"Every message to be raised … will make a difference."

He explained that he will deliver a speech "about the minorities in Windsor, and the human rights of what's going on especially in Iraq right now."

Iraqi citizens have been staging anti-corruption protests across Iraq since the beginning of October.

Saka said he also plans on raising issues pertaining to "newcomers to Windsor."

"I can say [that a] large amount of people have been arriving to Windsor especially and we need really … new education programs to be funded for those newcomers," said Saka.

"We are going to be talking about even the Syrians — all the refugees — that are arriving to Windsor, to Canada, they really need programs and they need to be educated more so they can live [in] the new society of Canada."

According to Saka, there are already programs aimed at helping new immigrants adjust to life in Canada, but added, "there is a new situation, new crisis happening."

"For example, the victims of ISIS that just arrived, some of them, they have been raped, some of them have been tortured, some of them have lost pieces of their body," he said.

"All these people have been suffering … These are people that need to be [rehabilitated], first of all. Before we start giving them an education on how to speak English, we need to look after their [mental health]."

The ICGO will deliver its address on Nov. 28.