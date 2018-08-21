Skip to Main Content
Downtown city swimming pool closing for maintenance

A pool is closing for two weeks of scheduled maintenance in Windsor, then the water park will close.

Adventure Bay Family Park will be closing for scheduled maintenance once the pool reopens

The Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre's natatorium is closing from Aug. 21 to Sept. 3. (CBC)

Scheduled maintenance is closing the main swimming pool at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC) from Aug. 21 to Sept. 3.

The closure is to allow for regular repairs and a deep clean of the facility.

However, the WIATC fitness centre won't be affected and will remain open. Adventure Bay Family Water Park will also remain open during this time.

After the natatorium closure, Adventure Bay will be closing starting from Sept. 4, reopening on Sept. 13 at 4 p.m., for scheduled annual maintenance.

