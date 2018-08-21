Downtown city swimming pool closing for maintenance

Scheduled maintenance is closing the main swimming pool at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC) from Aug. 21 to Sept. 3.

The closure is to allow for regular repairs and a deep clean of the facility.

However, the WIATC fitness centre won't be affected and will remain open. Adventure Bay Family Water Park will also remain open during this time.

After the natatorium closure, Adventure Bay will be closing starting from Sept. 4, reopening on Sept. 13 at 4 p.m., for scheduled annual maintenance.

