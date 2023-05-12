Keeping mother tongues alive brings pride and value to the community, festival organizer says

The International Mother Language Festival in Windsor has special meaning for Saiful Bhuiyan.

It's not just that he was the president of the the Bangladesh–Canada Association, Windsor–Essex (BCAWE) when the festival first got going in 2019, he also comes from Bangladesh, the country that pushed for — and got — International Mother Language Day to be recognized by the United Nations.

"For my mother tongue, a lot of people died in 1952, Feb. 21. They sacrificed their lives to make the mother tongue alive," he said.

He said people in what is now Bangladesh had to fight to keep their language when the government of Pakistan (which Bangladesh was a part of at the time) wanted to make Urdu the official language of the region.

"People died and finally established their mother tongue."

So for Bhuiyan it's personal and a source of pride.

"Not me only, it's better to say Bangladeshi people does have a bigger contribution in a sense," he said.

"As a Bangladeshi person, I am proud of this."

Festival runs Saturday

The festival is happening Saturday at the Caboto Club and Bhuiyan said it's an important event, especially for people in this city and region.

"Windsor is one of the most diverse cities in Canada and we do have a lot of people from ethnic backgrounds," he said.

"We want them, at least once a year, to get together to value everybody's mother tongue."

Artists from a range of cultural groups will be performing including people from the Oneida and Mohawk nations, China, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Iraq, Iran, the Philippines and more.

Bhuiyan said it can be difficult to keep his mother tongue, Bangla, alive, which is why events like this are so important.

"Everyday our communication method is in English, so we have no option to speak Bangla in day-to-day life," he said.

"But the way we can make it successful or survive … we do more and more cultural programs, we do community gatherings with different communities so that's the way people can share their own mother tongue."

He also said that making the Windsor community as diverse and vibrant as it can be is integral to creating a society where everyone feels valued.

"If the community is only one language, has one culture, it looks like there's no colour present there."

"We need the community colourful, to make it colourful, we need the presence of different cultures and different mother tongues."

The festival is on from 3 p.m. to midnight, but Bhuiyan said the main events will be taking place between 5 and 10 p.m.