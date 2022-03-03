Windsor International Film Festival returns to Capitol Theatre after 2-year pandemic hiatus

The Windsor International Film Festival returned Thursday with its first screening at the Capitol Theatre in two years due to the pandemic.

Julie and Ted Rivington were at the first screening and told CBC News they were glad it's back.

"We were waiting for this," said Ted.

"We enjoyed the festival ... and it's been cancelled the last couple of years so yeah whenever we can we go," added Julie.

Debra Dumouchelle was also heading in to the theatre to watch a show. She said its been over two years since she's seen a movie in theatres.

"I'm very happy they've opened up again," she said.

During the pandemic, the Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF) still held movie screenings, but they moved their events outdoors with WIFF under the Stars, which was a drive-in theatre on the riverfront.

The screenings are this week from Thursday to Saturday and will require patrons to follow COVID-19 protocols, according to a news release from the Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF) team.

Each screening is reduced to 50 per cent capacity and physical distance guidelines will be in place. Guests are also asked to wear masks at all times and proof of vaccination will be required.

There are four Oscar-nominated movies scheduled for the next few days: