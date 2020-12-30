Labour ministry investigating after worker dies at demolition site in Windsor

The Ministry of Labour is investigating the death of worker in Windsor.

The ministry said it was informed on Boxing Day that an employee at a demolition project site was fatally injured.

"It was reported that a worker was fatally injured during the demolition of a wall," a spokesperson for the ministry said in an emailed statement.

Two inspectors attended the site that day and an order was issued to the employer, a company called A1 Quality Concrete, Demolition and Excavation.

The following day, inspectors issued six orders and one requirement to the company. Inspectors returned again on Tuesday, this time with an engineer, and issued two requirements to the owner of the building, a numbered company.

A spokesperson for the ministry could not say what specific orders had been imposed, citing the ongoing investigation.

A spokesperson for Windsor police declined to comment, deferring any questions to the Ministry of Labour, which is leading the investigation.