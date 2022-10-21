Indoor city workers reach tentative 3-year deal with City of Windsor

Indoor city workers have ratified the terms of a new three-year collective agreement with the City of Windsor, according to a media release on Friday morning.

Bylaw enforcement officers, social service workers and building inspectors are some of the City of Windsor employees who involved in the agreement.

In September, 77 per cent of the roughly 1,400 workers with the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 543, voted in favour of a strike if their concerns aren't addressed.

At the time, union president David Petten told CBC News that his members wanted to be properly compensated, have a better work-life balance and move into full-time positions.

The tentative agreement, between the city and the union, must now be brought to a vote by the full union membership, which is slated to happen in early November.

"Both sides came to the table with the intent to get a deal, and that's what we've been able to deliver. It will still be up to the membership to decide, but today represents a positive step forward for labour relations at the City of Windsor," said Onorio Colucci, the city's acting chief administrative officer.

The city said it will not disclose the terms of the tentative agreement until union leadership is able to meet with members.

"I want to thank both negotiating teams for coming to a tentative agreement that recognizes the important contribution that our employees make to building our city up," said Mayor Drew Dilkens.

Petten said he didn't want to comment on the terms of the collective agreement ahead of the membership vote.

More CBC Windsor Stories