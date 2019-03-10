'We want peace': Windsor's South Asian community remembers Indian troops killed in Kashmir attack

More than 60 members of Windsor's South Asian community gathered Sunday afternoon in Captain John Wilson Park, holding signs and walking around the park in silence to denounce violence and extremism.

The "peace walk" was done in honour of the 40 troops killed in the Feb. 14 suicide bombing in Kashmir, an incident which has since triggered a dangerous escalation that pushed Pakistan and India close to an all-out war over the state.

Although there's not clear evidence that Jaish-e-Mohammed, the Pakistan-based militant group which claimed responsibility for the attack, planned or orchestrated it, India believes there is guilt by association.

Dhaval Petrolwala said his main message behind organizing the walk was "loud and clear."

"We want peace," he said. "I just remember the quote from Martin Luther King that darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that."

Dhaval Petrolwala, left, and Roopa Tharuvai say it's important to spread the message of peace. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

In response to possible critics who suggest a "peace walk" won't accomplish anything, Petrolwala said it serves as a stark reminder that violence and extremism isn't "confined" to countries overseas.

"We just wanted to spread out the message in the community," said Petrolwala. "Silence speaks louder than words."

In response to the attack, India responded by launching a pre-dawn airstrike. New Delhi said the attack targeted a terrorist training camp in Pakistan. New Delhi said its strike killed "a very large number" of militants, while Pakistan said there were no casualties.

​Roopa Tharuvai participated in the walk and said its purpose was not to place blame on either country for recent political tensions, but rather to support the families of fallen soldiers.

Photos of all 40 troops were featured front-and-centre during the rally. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

"Being a person of Indian origin and Canadian as well, I want to say we cannot build anything with harm," she said. "We want to live on this Earth as humans in peace."

On Friday, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said no militant group would be allowed to operate from Pakistani soil to carry out attacks abroad, adding there is a huge desire to build a peaceful and stable Pakistan.

Pakistani officials say this crackdown is part of a long-planned drive and not a response to Indian anger.