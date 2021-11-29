Person arrested for impaired driving had 3-year-old in car, police say
Driver blew twice legal limit
A driver with a three-year-old child in the car was pulled over and blew twice the legal limit for alcohol Saturday in Amherstburg, Ont., Windsor police said in a tweet.
Another driver in Amherstburg was pulled over Saturday after concerned citizens flagged down an officer when they noticed a car travelling in the wrong lane.
Both drivers were arrested, according to the tweet.
2 impaired driving arrests in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Amherstburg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Amherstburg</a> on Saturday Nov. 27. 1 person was arrested with their 3 year old child in the car & blew more than 2x legal limit. Second driver was travelling in the wrong lane. An officer in the area was flagged down by concerned citizens.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BeBetter?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BeBetter</a> <a href="https://t.co/8FhfwPLTWt">pic.twitter.com/8FhfwPLTWt</a>—@WPS_Amherstburg