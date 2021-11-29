Skip to Main Content
Windsor

Person arrested for impaired driving had 3-year-old in car, police say

Windsor police say a driver with a three-year-old child in the car was pulled over and blew twice the legal limit for alcohol Saturday.

Driver blew twice legal limit

Two people were arrested for impaired driving in Amherstburg, Ont., on Saturday. (Jason Viau/CBC)

A driver with a three-year-old child in the car was pulled over and blew twice the legal limit for alcohol Saturday in Amherstburg, Ont., Windsor police said in a tweet.

Another driver in Amherstburg was pulled over Saturday after concerned citizens flagged down an officer when they noticed a car travelling in the wrong lane.

Both drivers were arrested, according to the tweet.

