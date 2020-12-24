Windsor's Huron Lodge LTC sees spike in COVID-19 cases

A Windsor long-term care home that was declared to be in a COVID-19 outbreak three days ago has seen a spike in cases.

Ten residents at Huron Lodge long-term care home have tested positive for COVID-19, the City of Windsor said in a news release Wednesday. The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit declared an outbreak at the home on Dec. 20 after one resident tested positive.

Following the positive test, the news release states that the home underwent mandatory testing, which led to the other cases being identified.

No staff have tested positive, according to the news release.

"We are closely monitoring for symptoms and signs of COVID 19. To date, no one has developed severe symptoms," said Dr. Tim O'Callahan, the medical director at the home. "I have personally assessed each affected resident daily. We will continue to provide frequent clinical reassessment and medical support as required, according to each resident's condition and goals of care."

The home says it has since implemented outbreak protocols, including aggressive infection prevention and control measures and more testing of residents and staff.

"The situation remains fluid and staff at Huron Lodge commit to communicating with families through the established protocols as information becomes available," the statement reads.

The home is one of 14 other homes currently in outbreak in Windsor-Essex.