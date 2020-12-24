Windsor's Huron Lodge LTC sees spike in COVID-19 cases
The home was declared in outbreak Dec. 20
A Windsor long-term care home that was declared to be in a COVID-19 outbreak three days ago has seen a spike in cases.
Ten residents at Huron Lodge long-term care home have tested positive for COVID-19, the City of Windsor said in a news release Wednesday. The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit declared an outbreak at the home on Dec. 20 after one resident tested positive.
Following the positive test, the news release states that the home underwent mandatory testing, which led to the other cases being identified.
No staff have tested positive, according to the news release.
"We are closely monitoring for symptoms and signs of COVID 19. To date, no one has developed severe symptoms," said Dr. Tim O'Callahan, the medical director at the home. "I have personally assessed each affected resident daily. We will continue to provide frequent clinical reassessment and medical support as required, according to each resident's condition and goals of care."
The home says it has since implemented outbreak protocols, including aggressive infection prevention and control measures and more testing of residents and staff.
"The situation remains fluid and staff at Huron Lodge commit to communicating with families through the established protocols as information becomes available," the statement reads.
The home is one of 14 other homes currently in outbreak in Windsor-Essex.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.