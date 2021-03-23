Huron Church Road $4.9M upgrade starts next month

A section of Huron Church Road is getting a facelift starting this spring, the City of Windsor says.

Improvements are taking place along the kilometre-long stretch between Tecumseh Road and College Avenue.

A "substantial section" of the roadway will be resurfaced. The city says there will be new curbs, medians and sidewalks between Girardot Street and College Avenue, as well as updates to street lighting and water mains.

The work, which will cost $4.9 million, is set to start early next month and the completion target is September.

The provincial government is contributing $3 million to the cost, while the city is footing the rest of the bill.

While the work is going on, one side of the roadway will be closed at a time, starting with the southbound lanes.

The northbound lanes will be temporarily converted for two-way traffic.

