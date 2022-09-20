Windsor man goes on day-long hunger strike to protest city's affordable housing service

Windsor resident Moise Tudor went on a hunger strike for 27 hours protest the City of Windsor's affordable housing services.

Tudor, 62, lives on $53 a month — that's because the cost of housing eats up most of his monthly income. Even though Tudor is considered a priority for subsidized housing, he said he's been waiting for months and feels that the Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation hasn't been reliable in helping him get shelter.

Tudor said he wants to know how long it will take for him to get housing and he claims he's aware of vacant subsidized housing apartments in the city.

"I'm going to stay here to show I'm not happy," Tudor told CBC News while he stood outside of the Central Housing Registry on Dougall Avenue.

"It's not fair things to do and I stay here as long as my body stays on."

He said he's not leaving the location until he gets more answers, but that the housing corporation has told him that they can't do anything more to help. He told CBC News that he didn't eat from Monday at 7 p.m. to Tuesday at 10 p.m.

This is the sign that Tudor has taped to his car. It outlines his story and some of the process he has been through to get housing. As of Wednesday morning, Tudor said he's no longer on a hunger strike, but is just silently protesting. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

According to the city, in June that there are 6,300 households in Windsor-Essex that have applied for an affordable place to live.

There are 477 high priority housing applicants and 419 are people who are experiencing homelessness.

In an email, Kari Schofield, a spokesperson for the Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation, said the organization has spoken with Tudor to better understand his situation.

As for the wait time facing residents like Tudor, Schofield said a timeline to offer someone housing depends on a number of factors including location preference, family size and housing availability.

"Many more people apply for subsidized housing than the number of houses or apartments available," Schofield said.

She added that vacant units are expected as people may move in or out and the corporation takes time to restore units.

WATCH: Tudor talks about leaving his job and the lack of answers from the housing corp

Moise Tudor talks about the challenges he's faced in the last year Duration 0:52 Tudor was diagnosed with cancer last year and recently had surgery. Though his cancer treatments have stopped, he's still coping with medical issues.

'I think he's a priority'

Last year, Tudor said a cancer diagnosis forced him to stop working as a long haul truck driver. During his treatments, he started receiving money from the Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) and the Canada Pension Plan (CPP).

Combined, he said these programs provide him with $1,758 a month. But, Tudor said he couldn't keep up with his expenses and eventually lost his apartment.

In April, Tudor said he filed an application with the city's affordable housing corporation.According to Tudor, the organization told him he was a priority.

But when he reached out to the Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation in August, he said he was told the application couldn't be found, then that it was filed under the wrong name and wasn't a priority. The organization re-filed another application.

For the past several months, Tudor said he's been renting a room at a Budget Inn Motel for $55 a day. He said it's the cheapest he can find in the city, but after he pays the bill, all he has left to spend on food is $53.

"Who on this planet can survive to live with $53 per month?" Tudor said.

During his cancer treatments, Tudor had part of his colon removed and now lives with a bag that he must keep clean. But he said that's hard to do with a limited income and no stable housing.

He also said that he can't save first and last month's rent, which is what he needs to get an apartment.

Tudor sits outside of the Central Housing Registry on Dougall Avenue and says he will stay there as until he's given more information. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

In December, Tudor's friend and pastor Bill Muresan said he found him sleeping in his car and since then, he has occasionally paid for his housing and provided him with food.

"He has not asked for anything else, just basic minimum ... for him to have a place and have a shower and call his own," Muresan said.

"I know that's very hard to get housing, [but] on the other side, I know there are priorities and I think he's a priority."

Affordable housing not keeping pace with community need: United Way

The latest census data released by Statistics Canada Wednesday shows the "huge increase" in housing costs, according to Lorraine Goddard, the chief executive officer of United Way Windsor-Essex County.

Goddard said while there were fewer people who were considered as having inadequate or unaffordable housing, some of that is due to the income support being offered due to COVID-19.

"We know that affordable housing is not keeping pace with the need of our community," Goddard said, adding that United Way has found that there is an increasing number of people who are spending more than 50 per cent of their income on shelter.

She said the housing crisis is a "ticking time bomb" that will depend on short-term solutions, such as providing income supports, while people wait for the affordable housing stock to increase.