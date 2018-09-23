Hummus 'brings people together' at Windsor festival

It was the hummus that brought them together.

Windsorites of all cultures and religions gathered at the city's very first Hummus Festival on Sunday to enjoy some international music, socialize, and eat some hummus.

"We have some of the best hummus in town being served up," said Jay Katz, the executive director of the Windsor Jewish Community Centre.

The Jewish centre joined forces with the Windsor Islamic Association and Catholic Central High School — where the event was held — to put on the festival.

'Who doesn’t love hummus?' asks Jay Katz, the executive director of the Windsor Jewish Community Centre. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Four vendors — Eddy's Mediterranean Bistro, Cedar Valley Selections, Mazal Tov Kosher Cuisine and the Assumption College Catholic High School Culinary Class — showcased their hummus and competed for the title of "best hummus" at the festival.

Following a blind tasting, judges decided on Cedar Valley as the winner — though Katz said they had a very difficult time deciding.

'Beauty about food'

Ameen Fadel, the founder and CEO of Cedar Valley Selections, said the event was even busier than he'd expected.

Cedar Valley wins the 'Best Hummus' title at the Windsor Hummus Festival. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"A lot of people came out, and so there's a lot of support from the community."

Eddy Hammoud of Eddy's Mediterranean Bistro said it's always nice to see events like this in the city.

"One beauty about food is that it brings cultures together," he said.

"It's nice simple food. You can use it in any occasion, parties, dinner, nice little dip. Mix it with different type of things to eat it with, vegetables, bread, chips, you name it."

'Food is great'

Vladimir Martiniz came to the festival to support his daughter, who was a part of the Assumption College team.

Participants say hummus brings people together from all cultures and religions. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"The music is good, the food is great, and the people are fantastic, so we've been having a lot of fun here," he said.

"I think it's a good activity, and I hope that it continues, And I think it brings people together."

Elizabeth Cusumano came specifically to try the hummus and enjoyed that the event was a cultural experience as well.

"Catholic Central is core of the city, and they've always been involved with interfaith opportunities for the community and this displays it beautifully."

'They love hummus'

Katz was delighted by the turn out and said that the response from the public has been positive.

Organizers say they're pleased with the festival's turn out. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"They're loving it. They love hummus. They think it's a great idea. They're glad we did this. They're happy to be here," he said.

Windsor is the perfect place to host a festival like this one, he said.

"The community is designed to have an event like this. Windsor is a very congenial, friendly place. We all know people from many diverse backgrounds from our own. We all get along very well."

Proceeds from the event will be shared between the three organizing groups and the Windsor Essex Immigrant Health Clinic.

Katz hopes to see the festival happen again next year.

"Who doesn't love hummus? Find them, and it's probably just a misunderstanding," he joked.