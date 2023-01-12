Humane society offering reward for information in 'heartbreaking' case of Angel the husky

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society is offering a $2,500 reward for information about the killing of Angel, a one-year-old husky.

On July 29, the dog went missing and was later found in the 400 block of Caron Avenue, her entire body covered with severe burns.

She was given immediate medical attention but didn't survive the injuries.

"It's been a number of months since this case of cruelty occurred and we know that Windsor police and Crime Stoppers have made an effort to get information from the public, have been able to obtain some information, but no one's been charged and we really want to see justice for Angel," said the society's executive director Melanie Coulter.

The reward will go to the person or people that give information leading to charges against the person responsible.

"The challenge with cases about animals and animal cruelty cases are often because the animal is not able to say what happened," she said.

"They can't speak and they need us to speak on their behalf and especially in a case like this, to get justice for her."

Coulter said situations like this can be very difficult for the staff at the humane society.

"Her injuries were so horrific and our staff, multiple of our staff had to deal closely with her from picking her up to initially providing medical treatment to trying to reach her owners to ensure that they were aware of what happened," she said.

'Heartbreaking case of cruelty'

"There were a lot of people who interacted with her and it was a really heartbreaking case of cruelty."

Coulter said that fortunately cases like Angel's aren't that common.

"There are fewer that are cases of direct abuse or violence like this," Coulter said.

"But I think that is why a case like this that involves an act of such horrific cruelty really wanted to make us get results for and get justice for Angel."

Anyone with information is asked to email the society at tips@windsorhumane.org, and all tips will be forwarded on to police.