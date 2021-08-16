84 dogs fly all the way from Texas to Ontario to find a home

The Windsor Essex County Humane Society will soon be looking for new homes for dozens of dogs after successfully pulling off its largest animal transfer.

On Sunday, 84 dogs were flown from Texas to Windsor International Airport. El Paso Animal Services transferred a variety of dogs for adoption. It is the first time the Windsor humane society has flown in animals for adoption.

"When the plane landed, everyone was so excited on our end," said Melanie Coulter, executive director of the humane society.

Windsor's human society does its largest animal transfer 1:09 84 dogs were transferred to Windsor's humane society from El Paso Animal Services this weekend. 1:09

According to Coulter, Texas has more dogs available than it does adopters. "We have adopters here. We have adopters who are looking to adopt dogs," she said.

Upon arrival, 32 of the dogs went to shelters outside of Windsor while the remaining 52 went to local foster care homes where they will remain for at least two weeks, to ensure they are healthy.

Coulter said notices for adoption will be made available on the humane society website within the next few weeks.