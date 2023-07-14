Owners brace for 'sticker shock' in Windsor after Bank of Canada hikes rate — again

A Windsor mortgage broker said she's received plenty of calls from clients after the Bank of Canada hiked its key interest rate to five per cent on Wednesday — while a local real estate expert said the city is a "shining star" in a recovering market.

"The major thing that I'm hearing … my phone is ringing off the hook that everybody is in panic and their monthly payments have increased by a certain amount since last year," said Rasha Ingratta, a mortgage broker in Windsor.

Worried about the rate hike? Windsor mortgage broker offers advice Duration 5:09 Windsor mortgage broker Rasha Ingratta tells CBC News host Deana Sumanac-Johnson about the impact of yet another rate hike from the Bank of Canada.

Ingratta said she's working with clients whose mortgages will be coming up for renewal — helping them brace for the "sticker shock" they could face next year.

For others, she advises looking at ways to amortize mortgages to "buy time" until interest rates dip.

"There's different ways of doing it but you just have to know what your contract says and what you can do with your mortgage and try to buy time because we know interest rates are going to come down."

"We just need to buy that time for a year or so, so you don't have to get into selling your home."

For clients looking to get into the market, Ingratta said she's suggesting shorter fixed term mortgages because she's expecting interest rates to lower come mid 2024 or early 2025.

"You don't want to be locked into a five or a 10-year mortgage. I would not do that because if you do go into a five-year mortgage and rates come down … you're going to have a hefty penalty to break that mortgage to go into a lower rate mortgage," she said.

In a housing forecast released by Royal LePage on Thursday, the price of a single-family home in Canada was down 11 per cent, while the price of the average home was down 12 per cent compared to this time last year.

Wednesday's rate hike was not unforeseen, said Royal LePage CEO Phil Soper.

He called Windsor the "shining star" of a strong real estate market.

"In this particular case the move was widely forecast both by the bank itself and by a consensus [of] market watchers. So the impact has been fairly neutral," Soper said.

The Bank of Canada building is pictured in Ottawa in late 2022. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

"We'll see some small number of people that'll be structurally moved out of the market because that 25 basis point increase just pushes them to a place where it's difficult to get the mortgage they were looking for."

But, he said, the real push out of the market is likely not buyers — it's sellers.

"People who are in a home and don't have an urgent need to relocate, they're looking to upgrade their living situation … but they don't have to."

"Those are the ones that are looking for more stability �… they're just not comfortable with the uncertainty."

Phil Soper is the CEO of Royal LePage. He said the Bank of Canada interest rate hike could impact some buyers, or keep others from putting their homes on the market. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

According to the Royal LePage report, home prices nationally were up four per cent this quarter.

The new market numbers indicate the real estate market has recovered from pandemic impacts, Soper said.

"What we found was, the second quarter of 2023 was a turning point. It was the period when the … post pandemic correction officially ended and the market started expanding again."

In Windsor, Soper said the region was outperforming the national average, with a high demand for housing and a "booming" market.

"The relative affordability and the environmental benefits of Essex, the Windsor region, have attracted a lot of people."