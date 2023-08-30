Some Windsor affordable rentals come without a fridge and stove. This tenant says that needs to change

When Anyssa Dumeah moved into her new home, a Windsor community housing affordable rental, she knew there would be no appliances. But with no other options, she signed the lease anyway.

What she didn't know is that it would take her nearly two weeks to secure a fridge and stove, costing hundreds of dollars and delaying her daughters' from moving in.

"It's standard to not have a washer and dryer. When you move in, you find your own, but there's usually a fridge and stove," Dumeah said.

"I've lived in housing my whole life and there's always been a fridge and a stove, even units that weren't in housing, regular rental units.

Appliances like fridge, stove, not standard in some rental units: CHC

Dumeah, who works full time as a chef, said she first became aware there may not be a fridge and stove in her Windsor-Essex Community Housing Corporation unit when she toured the townhome with her social worker.

At that time, there was a fridge and stove present — but Dumeah said her social worker said they were not included. She said she tried to purchase those appliances, but they were moved out a few days later. She moved into the unit on Aug. 5.

Windsor-Essex Community Housing Corporation townhome units in Sandwich. Town home units are among the affordable rentals that come without appliances like a refrigerator or stove. (Kathleen Saylors/CBC)

Dumeah later learned the appliances had been there for a Habitat for Humanity and Windsor-Essex Community Housing Corporation media event.

It prompted her to begin looking for second-hand appliances: For days, she said she was at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore when they opened trying to get appliances. She also turned to friends, family and Facebook to see if people had appliances they'd let go for less.

"But if you know about Habitat, you go there and stuff is there in one minute and gone the next," Dumeah said. "I couldn't find one that was in my price range.

"I just sat here some days and cried. I didn't know what to do. I just wanted my kids home."

Dumeah was without a fridge or stove for nearly two weeks, she said, before she was able to source one from a family member and another from Facebook Marketplace, paying cash. She says she tried to get both at the ReStore, but they just weren't available.

Because of the delay, Dumeah said it was just last week she had her daughters sleep over for the first time. Dumeah is working on getting them set up and in a routine before back-to-school.

"It's not safe or right for them to be here without access to certain things," Dumeah said.

Windsor-Essex Community Housing Corporation CEO Cynthia Summers. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Windsor-Essex Community Housing told CBC News it's standard that detached houses or town homes — which make up just over 2,100 units of the housing corporation's stock —don't come with appliances.

"Tenants are aware of this because when they sign their lease, their lease will say that appliances are included or appliances are not included," said CEO Cynthia Summers. "So I would say this is the norm."

Summers said this has always been the policy and in cases where tenants can't afford to purchase appliances they'll connect them with support to make those purchases.

It's the same in nearby London, where the housing provider's website notes that tenants in semi-detached or town home units must provide their own appliances and are responsible for any repairs to those appliances.

Support available, but doesn't fix appliance shortages

Dumeah said she received about $500 in gift cards from the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, through her social worker with community housing, and has purchased a dryer.

But, she said, she visits the store in the early morning, now hoping to snag a washing machine.

There are few, if any, available.

It's an issue Habitat for Humanity CEO Fiona Coughlin knows well.

"We desperately need appliances," Coughlin said. "That's probably the biggest need for our furniture bank program."

There were four refrigerators at Habitat for Humanity's ReStore in Windsor on a recent visit. But there were no stoves or washing machines available. (Kathleen Saylors/CBC)

The furniture bank program provides gift cards to people who need assistance buying appliances or furnishings. Often, people are referred to the program through one of Habitat's partner agencies. They use gift cards so people have choice and flexibility in picking what they need.

Habitat for Humanity distributed 1,125 appliances in the past year and said more than 700 people accessed the furniture bank program.

"I think the only way that we move the needle on this mountain of housing issues is by collaborating with all these groups ... and work together in whatever way we can," Coughlin said.

As for the appliances that were in Dumeah's unit when she viewed it, Coughlin said those appliances were there to be showcased with the furniture bank program. They were still undergoing testing and weren't in good enough condition to be sold.

Second-hand appliances a top need, Habitat for Humanity says

Coughlin said the current lack of second-hand appliances stems from the economy.

Fiona Coughlin is the CEO of Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex. She said donated appliances are a top need. Habitat refurbishes and tests the appliances that are then sold or provided to people in need. (Kathleen Saylors/CBC)

"People aren't renewing and refreshing their houses as much as they used to," she said. "We need people's kitchens and we need people's appliances and if they're not redoing their kitchens then that's not happening."

People can assist by making sure their old, serviceable appliances end up at the ReStore. Coughlin said they work with new retailers to get the word out as well.

"We know that when people donate these things, they're actually changing lives."