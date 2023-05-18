Tragic fire leaves Windsor family of 6 with nowhere to go

Jean-Marc Smith and his daughter-in-law Amylynn Fish describe their quick actions after seeing their neighbour's house in flames. Fish dashed to the house with a ladder that Smith climbed to make sure everyone was out. No one was seriously injured.

A fire that ripped through a home in the Windsor community of Bridgeview on Wednesday afternoon has taken almost everything from a local family. It forced two children to jump from their windows, with one suffering from second-degree burns.

Shana Chase and two of her four children were at home on Wednesday around 2 p.m. when a fire broke out. Chase and her sons Christian, 18, and Jacob, 15, were asleep at the time. Chase says when she woke up to the smell of fire, she thought someone was cooking. Then she realized there was smoke coming from the back of the house.

"It all happened so fast." she said. "It was all black upstairs, you couldn't see anything through the smoke, not even the stairs, so I couldn't get upstairs to get my kids, and I knew they were sleeping. So all I could do was go outside and yell as loud as I could," she said.

Oldest son Christian awoke to his mother's yelling and jumped from his window to join his mom, making sure everyone else had gotten out safely. The family's concern at the time, she says, was for Jacob, who has cerebral palsy and limited mobility.

Windsor teenager describes jumping out of burning home to save his brother Duration 1:43 Christian Chase describes how he jumped out of his burning home to help save his brother.

Chase says from outside of the house, she could see the roof above his room was engulfed in flames.

"It was like, if you don't jump or you don't crawl out, you're going to die," she said. "He ended up falling out of his [window] headfirst onto me and some neighbours who tried to catch him. The fire department said 30 more seconds and he would have been gone."

Jacob safely escaped, but had second-degree burns on his hands, which were later treated.

Jacob's twin brother, Dominic, was initially believed to be inside of the house, Chase says. But he'd gone with his grandmother to Tim Hortons before the commotion.

The Windsor Police Service arson unit is investigating. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"When my mom came back with the car, I didn't even realize he was with her," Chase said. "I was on the grass, completely distraught. How we were feeling, I can't compare that to anything. It was the worst feeling in the world. I was so relieved to see him. That will haunt me forever."

Jean-Marc Smith and his daughter-in-law Amylynn Fish live across the street. They spotted the fire and ran over with a ladder.

"So by the time I came running out, there was one boy hanging out the window by his feet," Smith said.

"There were a bunch of people down there telling him to jump. So I told my daughter-in-law that the neighbour has a ladder up against the house. So I went running over there with the ladder, put it up against the house and climbed up."

At the time, everyone at the scene believed that Dominic was still in the house.

The upper floor of the Askin Avenue home was completely engulfed in flames, with mother Shana Chase believing one of her children was still inside. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"The flames started shooting out at that time, and I just thought, 'If he was up there, it's probably too late,'" Smith said. "For about a half an hour, we still thought the boy was up there. It was terrible. It was the most dramatic thing I'd ever seen."

Estimated damages are upwards of $250,000, and the family says it doesn't have insurance. The home, located in the 1200 block of Askin Avenue, is a Windsor-Essex Community Housing Corporation property. The company is trying to find accommodations for the family.

Fire crews arrived on scene Wednesday afternoon. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"I mean I don't have no clothes right now, nothing," Chase said. "I don't even have shoes. I got outside as fast as you can, you know. We don't even have the basics. We're trying to figure it out."

The Chase family, including son Malachi, 7, and grandmother Denise, are staying at a motel for the night.

The Windsor Police Service arson unit is investigating the fire. Anyone with information should contact police or Crime Stoppers.