Windsor police investigating 2018's 9th homicide where man fell from a hotel
A man who fell from the second floor of a hotel on Howard Avenue has died from his injuries and Windsor police are now investigating it as a homicide.
A 19-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder
Windsor police are investigating the city's 9th homicide of 2018 after a man died after falling from the second floor of a hotel on Howard Avenue.
The homicide count does not include the one case where a man was shot and killed by police in March. The Special Investigations Unit continues to investigate.
The 36-year-old man fell on Monday in the early hours of the morning and was seriously injured. Police say there may have been a "criminal element" to the case on Monday.
Police arrested 19-year-old Robert Legebow from Windsor in relation to the death. He has been charged with second-degree murder.
The investigation is ongoing.
Corrections
- The previous version of the story said this is the 8th homicide of the year, when in fact it's the 9th.Oct 03, 2018 11:35 AM ET