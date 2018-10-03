Skip to Main Content
Windsor police investigating 2018's 9th homicide where man fell from a hotel

Windsor police investigating 2018's 9th homicide where man fell from a hotel

A man who fell from the second floor of a hotel on Howard Avenue has died from his injuries and Windsor police are now investigating it as a homicide.

A 19-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder

CBC News ·
A man who fell from the second floor of a hotel has died and police are investigating his death as a homicide. (CBC File photo)

Windsor police are investigating the city's 9th homicide of 2018 after a man died after falling from the second floor of a hotel on Howard Avenue. 

The homicide count does not include the one case where a man was shot and killed by police in March. The Special Investigations Unit continues to investigate.

The 36-year-old man fell on Monday in the early hours of the morning and was seriously injured. Police say there may have been a "criminal element" to the case on Monday.

Police arrested 19-year-old Robert Legebow from Windsor in relation to the death. He has been charged with second-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

Corrections

  • The previous version of the story said this is the 8th homicide of the year, when in fact it's the 9th.
    Oct 03, 2018 11:35 AM ET
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us