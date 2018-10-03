Windsor police investigating 2018's 9th homicide where man fell from a hotel

Windsor police are investigating the city's 9th homicide of 2018 after a man died after falling from the second floor of a hotel on Howard Avenue.

The homicide count does not include the one case where a man was shot and killed by police in March. The Special Investigations Unit continues to investigate.

The 36-year-old man fell on Monday in the early hours of the morning and was seriously injured. Police say there may have been a "criminal element" to the case on Monday.

Police arrested 19-year-old Robert Legebow from Windsor in relation to the death. He has been charged with second-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing.