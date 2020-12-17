Nearly 60 cases of COVID-19 among patients, staff at Windsor's Hôtel-Dieu hospital

The number of cases of COVID-19 at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare has grown to 58.

As of Wednesday night, there are 39 confirmed employee cases, 36 of which are believed to be directly tied to the outbreak, according to Bill Marra, VP of external affairs for the hospital. There are 19 cases in patients.

Marra told CBC Radio's Windsor Morning the hospital will look at how the virus was able to enter and spread within the facility despite protocols.

"That is part of the investigation that will continue at our hospital to determine, you know, where the vulnerability existed that it did get into the hospital and it spread very, very quickly," he said Thursday.

The outbreak started late last month on the hospital's rehab unit.