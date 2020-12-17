Nearly 60 cases of COVID-19 among patients, staff at Windsor's Hôtel-Dieu hospital
As of Wednesday night, out of 39 confirmed employee cases, 36 are believed to be directly tied to the outbreak, and there are 19 cases in patients, according to Bill Marra, VP of external affairs for the hospital.
Officials working to determine how virus was able to spread inside hospital
The number of cases of COVID-19 at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare has grown to 58.
As of Wednesday night, there are 39 confirmed employee cases, 36 of which are believed to be directly tied to the outbreak, according to Bill Marra, VP of external affairs for the hospital. There are 19 cases in patients.
Marra told CBC Radio's Windsor Morning the hospital will look at how the virus was able to enter and spread within the facility despite protocols.
"That is part of the investigation that will continue at our hospital to determine, you know, where the vulnerability existed that it did get into the hospital and it spread very, very quickly," he said Thursday.
The outbreak started late last month on the hospital's rehab unit.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.