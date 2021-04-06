No jackets required: Windsorites enjoy weather 10 degrees above normal

Windsorites are feeling the warmth, with temperatures that are well above seasonal and lots of sunshine on Tuesday.

Geoff Coulson, warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, said the normal high for this time of year is 12 C.

The anticipated high of 23 C is not a record for April 6, but puts the city in the running for the hottest place in Canada.

"Windsor Airport is reporting the warmest temperature in the country, so on the last hour the airport had reached 18.8 degrees Celsius, and quite a contrast to an area up in the Northwest Territories, which is currently sitting at -29.3 degrees Celsius," Coulson said just before 1 p.m.

As of 2:15 p.m., Windsor's temperature was at 22 C.

The record for this day was set back in 1991 with a high of 25.7 C.

Wednesday is expected to see a high of 23 C as well, but Coulson said that, too, is shy of a 1991 record.

The sunshine is not expected to last, however, with two low pressure systems on the way from the United States, Coulson said.

April showers are in the forecast from Thursday through Sunday, but temperatures are expected to remain above seasonal.

"So certainly, anyone who's a big fan of sunshine, the next couple of days [are] two great opportunities to get out there and enjoy it, but we will probably need the umbrella to finish off the work week and head into the weekend," he said.

More from CBC Windsor