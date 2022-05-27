Windsor, Ont., hot sauce Halo Heats spices things up on Let's Make a Deal

If you're watching the game show Let's Make A Deal this week, you may see a local brand spice up the screen.

Halo Heats, a hot sauce brand made in Windsor, Ont., was featured on the CBS program, to the surprise of business owners Jeff and Christie Denomme.

The couple and co-owners of the business say they were completely shocked when a producer of the company sent them a message on social media last fall.

"They were looking to have a hot sauce product featured on the show and they asked us to overnight 100 bottles to their studio in [Los Angeles] for a taping that was going to be happening that next week," said Christie.

"They ended up using it in that taping, they loved the look of it so much, that they put it in two more episodes."

WATCH | The CBC's Jason Viau tries out Halo Heats. See how he did: How hot is Windsor's Halo Heats hot sauce? We give it a try Duration 1:40 CBC's Jason Viau sat down with hot sauce makers Jeff and Christie Denomme to try their Halo Heats spicy condiments. The couple's hot sauces are being featured on gameshow Let's Make A Deal.

What started out as a hobby hot sauce company for Jeff turned into something more.

"I lived in Vancouver for eight years and me and my roommates ate a lot of hot sauce," said Jeff. "I thought 'I can make this, this is easy' ... and my friends liked it and they wanted me to make more."

It wasn't until the pandemic hit that Jeff and Christie decided to turn the hobby into a business.

The spicy pickle sauce won best hot sauce at a festival in London, Ont., last year, said Jeff. (Mike Evans/CBC)

"I wanted to rebrand it an do everything more intentional," said Jeff.

"It was the recipe that he just kind of leisurely came up with in the kitchen, whereas this time when we decided to redevelop the recipes. We decided to use no vinegar, no fillers, no added sugar, all natural ingredients," said Christie.

The couple creates different flavours like spicy mango pineapple, spicy pickle and spicy red pepper.

Halo Heats has been sold online and at the Downtown Windsor Farmer's Market since it launched, and now Jeff and Christie are excited about the U.S. interest in their brand since debuting on Let's Make a Deal May 25.

"We have had some sales come out of the U.S., and kind of just immediately after the airing," said Christie.

"When we had this opportunity presented to us, [we were] like, you know what, that's just going to be just such a cool way to put Windsor on the map in such a small way."

Halo Heats will be featured on Let's Make a Deal again on June 1 and June 8.