Windsor Regional Hospital alters visitation rules as Omicron cases climb

The Windsor Regional Hospital is changing its visitation policy as cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant climb.

As of 12:01 a.m. Monday, the hospital is not allowing visits with patients who have a confirmed, or suspected, case of COVID-19.

The announcement was made Sunday.

Limited exceptions will be allowed for patients who are are in palliative care with no aerosol-generating medical procedures, and for parents or guardians of children with a confirmed or suspected case of the virus, the hospital said in a media release.

Virtual visits will be offered while the new policy is in place.

The hospital said in-person visits can continue after confirmation that a patient's COVID-19 case has been resolved.

"We recognize the impact of isolation for patients and families during this difficult time," the hospital said in a statement. "We appreciate your understanding while we work to keep protect our community. The decision comes as cases of both the Delta and Omicron variants are rising across Ontario, including locally, and amid recent government guidance recommending fit-tested N95 respirator use for all staff caring for cases in light of Omicron's increased transmissibility."

Ontario reported 9,418 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Updated Windsor-Essex numbers weren't provided on Monday; the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit said last week it would not release any new case number data until Dec. 29, due to the holidays.

The previous health unit update was Thursday, when 105 new cases, and one new death, were announced.