Windsor hospital chooses external consultant to help with mega hospital

Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) has chosen an external consultant to assist with initial designs and construction tenders of the new acute care hospital project.

Stantec will now act as a consultant with WRH to design plans and make sure construction of the new facility is held to those plans.

"Stantec is going to be working alongside our user groups, which is made-up of our clinical team and individuals from the community and taking the words they've put together and now designing what the hospital is going to look like," said David Musyj, president and CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital.

Musyj said Stantec will be working with the hospital until construction is complete.

President and CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital David Musyj, Ontario Health Minister and Deputy Premier Sylvia Jones and Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens announce the selection of Stantec as an external consultant to help design the new acute care facility for Windsor Regional Hospital. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

Musyj said the tender process for construction is scheduled to begin in 2025. The first shovels in the ground will happen "no later than 2027," according to Musyj.

"The stakes are too high," warned Musyj. "This project is critical to Windsor-Essex. The pandemic has made it uber-critical to Windsor-Essex and beyond for the programs we serve."

"I would be negligent if I did not stand up and say what's important for health care in our community and the importance of this project."

Musyj said WRH received $9.8 million in funding from the provincial government for planning the new acute care centre, but would not disclose how much Stantec is charging from that $9.8 million, citing a "contract issue."

Stantec will also be responsible for the design work in the planning for an urgent care centre in downtown Windsor, according to Musyj.

Health minister wants no delays

Ontario Health Minister and Deputy Premier Sylvia Jones was in Windsor to help announce the selecting of Stantec as the external consultant for WRH. She said the province wants the project to move forward without any delays.

"There is a group of people who have been working here for 10-plus years," Jones said. "We owe it to them. We owe it to the community as a government to make sure that we will remove any barriers that in any way delay this project. We saw through the pandemic that what we call in government, 'infrastructure' really is services for people. We need those services for people here in Windsor-Essex."

Jones also spoke about the shortage of nurses and paramedics in the province.

"We have short, medium and long-term plans," she said. "It's not an immediate fix. It wasn't a short-term problem. It is an international issue that we are seeing shortages in personnel generally and certainly in the healthcare field. We've done that work and we're continuing to work with the colleges to make sure that we get those internationally trained professionals licensed and operating in Ontario."