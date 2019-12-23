Windsor hospital sees 'significant' spike in traumas, underscores importance of youth program

Covered in fake blood and phony bruising, Mckenna McArthur's mock trauma illustrates the real consequences of impaired driving — an eye-opening education that Windsor Regional Hospital hopes will prevent the real thing from happening down the road.

McArthur, 17, pretends to be unconscious, with a head injury and bone fractures while her classmates stare at examples of injuries that happen due to someone driving while drunk or high. Students at Belle River District High School spent the day at the hospital's Ouellette Campus for the P.A.R.T.Y. Program, which stands for Prevent Alcohol and Risk-Related Trauma in Youth.

Mckenna McArthur pretends to be the victim in an impaired driving scenario. (Jason Viau/CBC)

"It's definitely been a real eye-opener," said McArthur, who's also a Grade 12 student. "I feel like people my age don't realize how big of an impact it can be [while] doing drugs and driving. People don't think it's a big issue, but it is."

The number of fatal crashes involving drugs is roughly double those linked to alcohol, according to Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

'Significant' increase in traumas

And Windsor Regional Hospital is seeing a similar trend among those aged 16 to 24. In the last five years, the number of youth coming to the ER with a severe trauma linked to cannabis is rising, being called "significant." Nearly half the time that happens, it's linked to a motor vehicle collision.

"[Overall], the volume of massive life-threatening injured patients that we see, we were seeing about a 20 per cent increase, which is huge," said Diane Bradford, manager of regional trauma at Windsor Regional Hospital. "That's a big deal over the past two fiscal years."

Diane Bradford is the manager of the regional trauma Program/injury prevention at Windsor Regional Hospital. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Windsor Regional's Ouellette Campus is a level two trauma centre. It's also roughly the fifth-busiest ER across Ontario, while covering the smallest geographical area.

Students go on trauma journey

The day-long P.A.R.T.Y. Program takes high school students through the journey of a trauma patient. It begins with paramedics, followed by a trip to the ER and intensive care unit (ICU), and ends with the story from parents who lost their child to a preventable trauma.

I don't understand why people just don't make the logical choice, - Amanda Allen, OPP constable

It's a program that started in 1986 at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto, and came to Windsor in 1994.

Adam Redekop, 17, attended the P.A.R.T.Y. Program. He also recently got his G2 license and bought a car. Some of the consequences outlined in the program were "scary" to see, he said.

"From the simplest little mistake, drinking a little bit too much and driving away, you can die," said Redekop. "It was a big eye-opener."

Adam Redekop is put in handcuffs by an OPP officer during an exercise in the ER to show what happens when a person drives impaired. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Impaired driving stats are 'alarming'

Impaired driving charges across Windsor-Essex region have gone up:

Sarnia police reported a 46 per cent increase in impaired driving charges between 2016 and 2019.

Essex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) saw a 49 per cent increase for the same offence from January 2019 to September 2019, compared to the same time last year.

Windsor police said there's been a 92 per cent spike in impaired driving charges from 2013 to 2018.

For OPP Constable Amanda Allen, the fact that impaired driving charges in the county are going up is both disheartening and rewarding.

"That says to us our citizens are calling," she said. "People are saying it's not acceptable behaviour and we are catching people who choose to make the wrong choice."

Allen is clear though: Anytime there's an increase, it's "alarming."

OPP Constable Amanda Allen has been an officer for 30 years and doesn't understand why so many people continue to drive while impaired. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Early in her 30-year career, one of Allen's fellow officers and friends was killed by an impaired driver. It's something that's stuck with her all of these years.

"I don't understand why people just don't make the logical choice," said Allen. "If you're going to be consuming alcohol or [use] marijuana, don't drive. Have a plan. It's such a preventable crime. And to see the numbers go up, it just doesn't make sense."

'We have a long way to go'

The OPP partners with Windsor Regional Hospital to put on the P.A.R.T.Y. Program, in addition to many other agencies. They explained the legal ramifications of driving drunk and even put one of the students in handcuffs during the mock ER scenario.

"My goal is to change one thought. If we do that, there's a ripple effect to that," said Bradford. "We have a long way to go. We are very much behind education, such as with alcohol."

Some of the more severe alcohol-related vehicle injuries the hospital sees involve brain injuries. In just seconds it can completely change a person's life.

That's a hard pill to swallow for Bradford knowing that these types of injuries are "100 per cent preventable."