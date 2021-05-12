Erie Shores seeking recruitment funding from Leamington Council

Erie Shores HealthCare is looking for financial support from the Town of Leamington to help with recruitment efforts.

Leamington Town Council opened its meeting with a presentation and proposal from hospital leaders on Tuesday evening.

Erie Shores CEO Kristen Kennedy and Erie Shores Health Foundation Executive Director Christine Colautti asked that council invest $20,000 per year over the next 15 years to help cover the cost of recruitment.

"We have certainly pressed upon the region and the province that we are a key player in delivering health care," Kennedy said. "It really is around recruiting the highest-calibre physicians within our communities."

Kristin Kennedy is the Chief Executive Officer at Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington. (Arms Bumanlag/ESHC)

Hospital among top 10 across Ontario

Over the course of the last year, Erie Shores HealthCare has seen a significant increase in attendance and in-patient visits. According to Kennedy, in-patient occupancy has increased by 30 per cent this year, with emergency room visits increasing by 10,000.

"Within the last 18 to 24 months, Erie Shores has become one of the top 10 ... performing hospitals within emergency rooms in the entire province," Kennedy said.

Colautti made the case that the support would give momentum to the fundraising campaign.

"Our patients, your constituents, will enjoy shorter wait times, better access to care and avoid those trips to [Highway] 401 to get the help that they need," Colautti said.

Council expressed overall support for the initiative but a decision will be made in the near future.