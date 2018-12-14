New program at Windsor hospital to cut down repeat ER visits from homeless

A new program begins later this month to help at-risk people navigate the emergency department, and support their follow-up care access. It targets people who are experiencing homelessness, or at risk of, and dealing with addictions.

The program is a collaboration between Windsor Regional Hospital and the Downtown Mission. The Downtown Mission is providing $100,000 for the program.

According to WRH's numbers in 2017, there are more than 300 people who are homeless that visit the ER every year.

"In and of itself, 300 might not sound like a large number," said David Musyj, president.

However, many of them make return visits, he said. Out of those 300 people, 50 per cent of them return up to five times annually, and 10 per cent return 10 times.

In total it can make up around 2,000 visits a year.

He said oftentimes those patients miss follow-up care because they don't have the necessities they might need to get to follow-up appointments, or something as simple as a calendar to keep track of dates.

Those people will then return to the emergency department with the same concern — exacerbated.

David Musyj says many people who experience homelessness have to make return visits to the emergency department for the same issue because they were unable to do follow-up care. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

As part of this program, a hired staff called a Navigator, will be able to help remind them of follow-up appointments before they leave, and contact community partners who can help them outside of the hospital.

The Navigator will work closely with another Navigator at Downtown Mission to help coordinate housing, clothing, food and shelter needs for a patient.

They can help arrange for temporary shelter if patients visiting the emergency indicate they don't have a place to stay that night.

"Instead of discharge from hospital and say hey, 'go here, go there,' our Navigator here will put them in a cab and even go in the cab with them if necessary, to the appropriate place, back to the Mission or get them hooked up with basic need," said Ron Dunn, executive director of Downtown Mission.

Other supports provided include connections to things like addictions recovery program and Windsor Youth Centre programming.

The Downtown Mission has already hired two people as part of the program.

One will be working five days a week with alternating weekend coverage, primarily at the Ouellette campus from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. They will sometimes visit the Metropolitan campus as well.